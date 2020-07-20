July 20, 2020
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
French far-left leader accuses Jews of responsibility for Jesus's death (MARCY OSTER, 7/20/20, JTA)
A far-left French politician accused Jews of deicide, or being responsible for the death of Jesus, during a television interview.Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of the democratic socialist La France Insoumise, or Unsubmissive France party, and a member of the National Assembly, made the remarks on Thursday in an interview on the French BFM-RTL TV news channel.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 20, 2020 4:10 PM