THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

'I rest my case', I'm tempted to say, reviewing the unhinged responses of cancel-culture fans intent on cancelling the judicious defence of free speech in our 'Letter on Justice and Open Debate', published by Harper's this week. I signed emphatically, which makes me one of 'the worst people in the world of public intellectualism', according to In These Times. What's so bad about defending 'the free exchange of information and ideas' and critiquing 'intolerance for opposing views' and 'a vogue for public shaming and ostracism'? In doing so we were not really defending the right to debate and criticise, according to In These Times: we were trying to squelch debate and censor our own critics, exhibiting a 'bizarre aversion to being argued against ... [that] now borders on the pathological'.





This is what citizens of cancel culture have apparently learned from Donald Trump: confound your critics by accusing them of precisely the sins you're busy committing. Social-justice warriors have long demanded protection from the 'trauma' of hearing speech they deem offensive, calling for suppression of the speech and shunning of the speaker. So, employing Trumpian tactics, they accuse free-speech advocates of the censoriousness and psychic fragility that's the raison d'être of their movement.