July 22, 2020
THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS TOO CONSERVATIVE:
Green energy ratchets up power during coronavirus pandemic (Susanna Twidale, 7/22/20, Reuters)
Renewable power has taken up a record share of global electricity production since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Reuters review of data, suggesting a transition away from polluting fossil fuels could be accelerated in the coming years.
Just slap some confiscatory consumption taxes on carbon and speed the transition.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 22, 2020 12:00 AM
