THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS TOO CONSERVATIVE:

Last week was a momentous one in the U.S. utility sector's transition from fossil fuels to renewable power generation. Utilities in three states announced plans to close one or more of their coal plants and build new renewables--without adding any new gas-fired generation to serve as a "bridge."





Two of the three proposals, from Tucson Electric Power (TEP), in Arizona, and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), are part of comprehensive resource plans that outline the two companies' intentions to transition to lower-carbon generation resources.



