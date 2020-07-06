July 6, 2020
THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS TOO CONSERVATIVE:
US utilities are skipping the gas 'bridge' in transition from coal to renewables (Dennis Wamsted, 6 July 2020, Renew Economy)
Last week was a momentous one in the U.S. utility sector's transition from fossil fuels to renewable power generation. Utilities in three states announced plans to close one or more of their coal plants and build new renewables--without adding any new gas-fired generation to serve as a "bridge."Two of the three proposals, from Tucson Electric Power (TEP), in Arizona, and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), are part of comprehensive resource plans that outline the two companies' intentions to transition to lower-carbon generation resources.Such plans have become increasingly common across the U.S. utility sector, but the TEP and CSU proposals are markedly different as they do not rely on the construction of new gas-fired generation to support the transition.
