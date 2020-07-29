THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS EVEN CHEAPER THAN IT SEEMS:





As California's Camp Fire raged in 2018, soot and other pollution filled the skies. Particulate matter concentrations widely surged above 12 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), pushing them into the Environmental Protection Agency's "unhealthy" range. And in some places, they jumped to hundreds of µg/m3.





This miasma included particles 2.5 microns in diameter or smaller, known as PM2.5, which also spew from tailpipes and smokestacks as cars burn gas and power plants combust coal. Their miniscule size lets them travel deep into the lungs, causing short-term breathing problems. Thousands of previous studies show such particles can also exacerbate asthma in the long term and contribute to cardiovascular problems, low birth weight and other issues. There is widespread medical consensus on this association, but some members of an EPA committee overhauled by a Trump administration appointee, along with oil and gas industry consultants, claim the studies did not show direct causality. Harvard University biostatistician Francesca Dominici and her colleagues address such assertions in a study published in July in Science Advances. They say their investigation shows the most comprehensive link between air pollution and premature deaths yet.





Traditional air pollution studies typically used only regression analysis, a statistical method designed to sort out the likelihood that a particular factor (such as air pollution) influences an outcome--in this case, mortality. But it is not always clear whether such models adequately account for other possible influencing factors. In the new paper, Dominici's team instead used five separate statistical approaches (including regression analysis) with a data set of 570 million observations collected over 16 years from 68.5 million Medicare enrollees. This technique helped isolate particulate pollution effects from other influences. It effectively mimicked a randomized experiment (the gold standard test for teasing out cause and effect), which would be unethical to conduct in this kind of investigation. "This area of statistics has never been applied to air pollution and mortality," Dominici says.



