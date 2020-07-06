THE FUTURE OF TRUMPISM IS DEAD WHITE MEN:

To understand the politics of The Villages, one must know something about its background. It started as a stereotypical Florida retirement community built of "premanufactured homes" in the 1970s. But few people wanted to live in a mobile home on an old cow pasture in Central Florida, away from the beaches and ocean breezes. The developers switched gears, added a host of community activities and amenities, and started building affordable single-family homes in the 1990s and the growth hasn't stopped since. According to Census Bureau estimates, it has been the fastest growing metropolitan area in the country over the last decade. The population today is estimated to be over 120,000 people, 80 percent of whom are over the age of 65. In 2016, the Census Bureau labeled Sumter County, where The Villages is located, the "oldest" county in the United States.



