July 13, 2020
THE FIGHT AGAINST THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID:
The White House is sending journalists 'opposition research' on Dr. Anthony Fauci, limiting his TV appearances (The Week, 7/13/20)
The White House has sent reporters at several mainstream media organizations a lengthy list of comments Dr. Anthony Fauci made early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, in an apparent push to undermine the nation's top federal infectious disease expert after he publicly disagreed with President Trump's optimistic assessment of the growing outbreak in the U.S.
