THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Savageland is a hot, seething, trashtopia in the Southwest U.S. where dissipated New Worlders Lenina Crowne (Jessica Findlay Brown) and Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) join other decadent looky-loos to gawp at the habits of the "savages," red-blooded red-state Americans such as John (erstwhile Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich), who depend on the rich New Worlders for the tourist dollars but chafe at being treated as zoo animals. What makes the show right-wing is that its heart is with the organic, earthy savages, who seek to rise up and give a good pounding to the effete bisexual Eurosnobs in designer stupidwear who have names like "Bernard."





The show is basically a clash between a snobby, socially stratified Downton Abbey of the future and the cast of a Ford F-150 commercial. On the one side are emotionless twerps who wear stupid beige-gray double-breasted suits over stupid gray-beige turtlenecks as they gobble soma like Tic-Tacs. (The clicking of their dispensers to indicate unease is a running gag). On the other hand are the future equivalents of hard-working, sweaty 'Muricans who know how to fix things, have healthy honest feelings, and preserve traditions such as privacy and monogamy. They drink moonshine, which they helpfully describe to the tourists as "liquid soma," they dress as God intended (in honest American white T-shirts and wifebeaters), and when they get gawked at by prissy English dorks who can't even drive a car, they want to kill every one of them. Who wouldn't? A redneck revolution against futuristic emotionless globalist bots sounds like fun. It's a tech-reversed Westworld.