THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:





The Supreme Court closed out its most recent term last week with three significant victories for religious liberty--continuing a ten year series of wins for religious freedom.





"Religious freedom is on a massive, decade-long winning streak at the Supreme Court," says Luke Goodrich, a religious liberty lawyer at Becket. "This 15-case winning streak hits every major area of religious freedom law: religious exemptions, religious autonomy, religious speech, religious symbols, and government funding for religious groups."



