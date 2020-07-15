July 15, 2020
THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:
The Supreme Court's 15-Case Winning Streak on Religious Liberty (JOE CARTER, 7/15/20, Gospel Coalition)
The Supreme Court closed out its most recent term last week with three significant victories for religious liberty--continuing a ten year series of wins for religious freedom."Religious freedom is on a massive, decade-long winning streak at the Supreme Court," says Luke Goodrich, a religious liberty lawyer at Becket. "This 15-case winning streak hits every major area of religious freedom law: religious exemptions, religious autonomy, religious speech, religious symbols, and government funding for religious groups."Here are the fifteen most important Supreme Court victories involving religious freedom from 2011 to 2020...
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 15, 2020 12:00 AM