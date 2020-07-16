Although President Donald Trump and members of his reelection campaign have avoided mentioning the far-right QAnon cult by name, that doesn't mean they don't welcome the support of QAnon devotees -- and Trump campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine, according to Media Matters' Eric Hananoki, was clearly trolling for QAnon votes when she appeared on the QAnon program "The Common Sense Show." That appearance, Hananoki notes, was "previously unreported."