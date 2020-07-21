THAT WON'T HELP...:

As a mom in Portland, Oregon, was watching the unrest unfolding in her city, she felt compelled to get involved and protect protesters.





For more than 50 days, protests over racial inequality and police misconduct have carried on in Portland. While many have been peaceful, those demonstrations have also been marked by violence, vandalism, arson, arrests and allegations of police brutality.





Friday night, Bev Barnum said she was watching videos on social media from the protest showing people being detained by federal agents.





"It didn't take long for me to find a massive array of video displaying obvious human rights violations," Barnum told CNN.





The videos showed masked, camouflaged federal authorities without identification badges in unmarked vehicles arresting protesters in Portland. These incidents have sparked the state's US attorney to call for an investigation into the matter.





Barnum said she told her husband she wanted to help and he suggested a fundraiser.

"But I thought I needed to do more so I asked the Portland working moms group to protest with me -- to shield the protesters from harm with our 'mombods,'" she said.



