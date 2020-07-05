THAT GIANT SUCKING SOUND...:





The most telling sign of Trump's defensive posture is his recent mammoth TV ad buys. The campaign is spending big to retain states he won in 2016 and to shore up support in places a Republican should already dominate in, like Georgia or Florida's Panhandle. [...]





[P]rivately, campaign aides, senior administration officials and GOP donors have begun to acknowledge what they call a more plausible scenario: a pair of losses in the Rust Belt, most likely Michigan and Wisconsin. That would mean the president has to win some proven Trump-averse states to crack the 270-vote threshold needed to clinch a second term.





Gone are the days of forecasting a landslide victory, said one person close to the Trump campaign. The president's team is now recasting its expectations to identify not where Trump can win more, but how he can lose less.