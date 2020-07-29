July 29, 2020
THANKS, UR!:
One of Assad's Loyalists Comes Clean (Eli Lake, Jul. 29th, 2020, Bloomberg View)
What is surprising is that Assad would turn on one of his closest allies and a childhood friend. That he did so is a sign of Assad's desperation, says David Adesnik, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.Because the inner workings of his regime are shrouded from the public, it's hard to know exactly why Assad has turned on Makhlouf. One theory is that Syria's most important patron, Russia, wants to recoup some of the money it has invested in helping Assad largely win the civil war.
The destruction of ISIS at zero cost to America while inflicting fatal damage on the Ba'ath regime and debilitating Putin is a textbook case of how to do regime change, even if the Obama Administration stumbled into it.
