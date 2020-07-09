July 9, 2020
THANKS, UR:
Assad angered as Russia meets representatives of Syria's Alawites (July 9, 2020, MEMO)
Syria President Bashar Al-Assad [ha]s been shaken by meetings held by Russia with members of his Alawite community, NEWSru has revealed.The Russian site reported the meetings were held at the headquarters of the Russian diplomatic mission to the United Nations in Geneva, with participants saying they had received death threats as a result of their participation in the talks.Al-Assad, they added, perceives these meetings as a threat to his status as a legitimate representative of the Alawite sect and as a defender of its interests, especially since the delegations have been engaged in direct exchanges with a major military and political ally.
This reality is one of the main reasons President Obama's handling of Syria was so savvy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 9, 2020 12:00 AM