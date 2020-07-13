THANKS, DONALD!:



The Washington Redskins will announce on Monday morning plans to change their 87-year-old team name, three people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Sunday night.





It's staggering how much and how fast BLM is winning because Donald so clearly embodies everything they've been pushing against. He single-handedly demonstrates institutional racism.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 13, 2020 12:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd