THANK YOU, BLM:

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson said Friday he spoke with a Holocaust survivor as part of his continuing education after posting anti-Semitic quotes online earlier in the week.





"Thank you Mr. Mosberg for your valuable time and insight today. I'm taking this time to continue with educating myself and bridging the gap between different cultures, communities & religions," Jackson wrote on Instagram.

Edward Mosberg, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor, had written an open letter inviting Jackson to tour the Auschwitz concentration camp with him. [...]





"My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community," Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. "I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that."





He also wrote in a post on Tuesday evening: "I unintentionally hurt the Jewish community... and for that I am sorry."





"I will fully educate myself and work with local and national organizations to be more informed and make a difference in our community," he wrote.



