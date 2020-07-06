TEA PARTYISM IS JUST THE DEMAND FOR PRIORITY AT THE TEAT:

Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist, a loud opponent of government spending, notoriously once said: "I don't want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub." But his libertarian ideological commitments don't seem to have stopped the group he leads, Americans for Tax Reform, from accepting government aid to weather the coronavirus crisis.





On Monday, the Feds released a giant trove of data on borrowers who received money through the Paycheck Protection Program, the rescue effort for small and midsize businesses that offered forgivable loans to employers in return for avoiding layoffs. Along with restaurants, dentists' offices, manufacturers, and such, the PPP was also available to nonprofits, like Norquist's outfit. Lo and behold, the Americans for Tax Reform Foundation--ATR's "educational" arm-- appears to have taken between $150,000 and $350,000 in aid.