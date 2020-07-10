TAKING THE PARTY DOWN WITH HIM:

In Indiana's 5th District, a suburban Indianapolis seat being vacated by retiring GOP Rep. Susan Brooks, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released a poll showing the Democratic nominee ahead.





According to the DCCC's survey, Democratic nominee Christina Hale leads Republican nominee Victoria Spartz, 51%-45%. That same poll also found Biden leading Trump, 53% to 43%.





Four years earlier, Trump carried this same district by 12 points.





Another DCCC poll from Texas' 6th District, located in the suburbs of Dallas-Forth Worth, showed the Democratic nominee trailing incumbent GOP Rep. Ron Wright by 4 points, 41% to 45%. That same poll also found Trump and Biden tied in the district, even though Trump carried it four years earlier by 12 points.





And in Pennsylvania's 1st District, another suburban seat that's evaded Democrats for years, the Democratic nominee trails GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick by just 1 point, according to a poll from House Majority PAC -- a Democratic super PAC aimed at electing Democrats to Congress.





That survey found Biden leading Trump, 52% to 48%.