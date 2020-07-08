July 8, 2020

SUPERGENE TO THE RESCUE?:

Supergenes play a larger role in evolution than previously thought (University of British Columbia, July 8, 2020)

Massive blocks of genes -- inherited together 'plug and play' style -- may play a larger role in evolutionary adaption than previously thought, according to new research in Nature. [...]

The study could help resolve a question left unanswered by Darwin's theory of natural selection -- namely, how populations of organisms that live side-by-side and mate with each other are still able to adapt unique traits and diverge into separate species.

They aren't, thus they mate.

Posted by at July 8, 2020 2:18 PM

  

« BANG BANG: | Main | PARADIGM TECTONICS: »