July 20, 2020
SUPER ON BRAND:
FBI names suspect in fatal shooting at judge's house, 'anti-feminist lawyer' had case pending before judge (Alex Napoliello, 7/20/20, NJ.com)
Den Hollander's personal website boasts that he was once described by the New York Times as an "anti-feminist lawyer.""Now is the time for all good men to fight for their rights before they have no rights left," he wrote on his website. "Contact Roy to help battle the infringement of Men's Rights by the Feminists and their fellow sisters and the PCers."
The more hysterically they warn us about violence on the left, the more violence the Trumpists commit.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 20, 2020 6:32 PM