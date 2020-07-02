July 2, 2020
STAYING BOUGHT:
Trump's resistance led intel agencies to brief him less and less on Russia (Jim Sciutto, July 01, 2020, CNN)
Multiple former administration officials I spoke to for my upcoming book, "The Madman Theory: Trump Takes on the World," which will be published August 11 by Harper Collins, paint a picture of a President often unwilling to hear bad news about Russia.According to one former senior intelligence official, the President's briefers had one simple rule with Trump: never lead with Russia.Early in his term, Trump's briefers discovered that when his oral briefing included intelligence related to Russia's malign activities against the United States, including evidence of its interference in US politics, Trump would often blow up at them, demanding to know why they kept focusing on Russia and often questioning the intelligence itself, multiple former administration officials said."The President has created an environment that dissuades, if not prohibits, the mentioning of any intelligence that isn't favorable to Russia," a former senior member of Trump's national security staff told me.
