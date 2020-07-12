July 12, 2020
STARTING TO GET EXISTENTIAL:
Joe Biden builds 5-point lead over Donald Trump in red Texas as some voters sour on handling of virus (Robert T. Garrett, Jul 12, 2020, Dallas Morning News)
Former Vice President Joe Biden has built a five-point lead over President Donald Trump in Texas as unease over Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic mounts, a new Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll has found.Biden had 46% support to Trump's 41%.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 12, 2020 12:46 PM