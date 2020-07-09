STANDING WITH TAMMY INSTEAD OF DONALD:

"Those generals fought for the institution of slavery. We have to take a hard look at the symbology," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told the House Armed Services Committee. "The Confederacy, the American Civil War, was fought and it was an act of rebellion. It was an act of treason against the Union, against the Stars and Stripes, against the U.S. Constitution. Those officers turned their back on their oath."





Milley said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue.





"The way we should do it matters as much as that we should do it," he said, acknowledging that there are some in the military who see Confederate symbols as "heritage," while others recognize them as "hate."