July 4, 2020
SORRY, DONALD, IT WAS LINCOLN, GRANT AND SHERMAN WHO WIPED OUT YOUR HISTORY:
Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore (STEPHEN GROVES and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, 7/04/20, Associated Press)
At the foot of Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump made a direct appeal to disaffected white voters four months before Election Day, accusing protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a "merciless campaign to wipe out our history."
