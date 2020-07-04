July 4, 2020

SORRY, DONALD, IT WAS LINCOLN, GRANT AND SHERMAN WHO WIPED OUT YOUR HISTORY:

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore (STEPHEN GROVES and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, 7/04/20,  Associated Press)

At the foot of Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump made a direct appeal to disaffected white voters four months before Election Day, accusing protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a "merciless campaign to wipe out our history."

