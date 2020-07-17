July 17, 2020
SOFT BIGOTRY:
It's 'crazy' to ignore the science on coronavirus, says NT Wright (Jennifer Lee, 17 July 2020, Christianity Today)
Collins said some Christians wrongly had the attitude that "Jesus is my vaccine so I don't need to worry."Wright said that Christians should feel a "responsibility to act wisely while a plague or pandemic is going on" and that not doing so was "irresponsible".Although Zoom worship services could feel "quite depressing", Wright said he would "much rather have that than more sad funerals which people can't attend in great numbers, of people who shouldn't have died."Later in the discussion, he said it was more beneficial for Christians to ask "what can I do?" than "why did this happen?", and advised them to regard the pandemic as an opportunity to tell more people about Jesus,"The Christian response is not to come up with the great theoretical reasons why this is happening and breast-beating [that] somebody has sinned," he said."It's to say, this world is a strange place, as Paul says, it's growing in labour pains at the moment. Our task is to ... be there, being professional, skilled at seeing whether people are most at risk and what on earth we can do to help."
There was a particularly awkward moment on the Remnant podcast the other day, where David French said that he knows plenty of good Christians who won't wear masks, but it's because they don't want to look like they are afraid personally and that they don't even realize that wearing them would protect other people and is simply a function of being a decent fellow citizen. If someone on the Left accused Christians of being that ignorant he'd be upset.
