July 19, 2020
SO, NOT JUST SHOWER CURTAIN RINGS?:
KFC is working with a Russian 3D bioprinting firm to try to make lab-produced chicken nuggets (Kim Lyons, Jul 18, 2020, The Verge)
KFC is trying to create the world's first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets, part of its "restaurant of the future" concept, the company announced. The chicken restaurant chain will work with Russian company 3D Bioprinting Solutions to develop bioprinting technology that will "print" chicken meat, using chicken cells and plant material.KFC plans to provide the bioprinting firm with ingredients like breading and spices "to achieve the signature KFC taste" and will seek to replicate the taste and texture of genuine chicken.
