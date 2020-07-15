RHYMES WITH NIT:





In March, Stitt faced backlash after posting a photo online showing him with his children at a crowded restaurant, not wearing masks; he later deleted the picture. Stitt also pushed to quickly reopen the state in May, and said that despite the number of coronavirus cases climbing in Oklahoma -- a record 1,075 new cases were recorded on Wednesday -- he won't impose new statewide restrictions or a mask mandate. [...]





Stitt, who attended President Trump's Tulsa rally on June 20 and did not wear a mask, also said he is "pretty shocked" that he is the first governor to test positive for COVID-19.