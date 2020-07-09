July 9, 2020
REASON ENOUGH TO VOTE JOE:
Biden immigration plan grants citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants (Stephen Dinan, 7/08/20, The Washington Times)
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday formally embraced citizenship rights for 11 million illegal immigrants and a full erasure of all of President Trump's get-tough border policies, as part of the party's new unity platform.The former vice president would expand sanctuary locations, limit ICE's ability to deport criminals in local jails, and reverse deportations for some military veterans already ousted because of criminal records.
