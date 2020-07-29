PUTTING THE FLAKE IN SNOWFLAKE:

Subsequent reporting revealed that the doctor in the video is a complete quack -- she has previously promoted claims about alien DNA and demon sperm.





"The woman that you said is a 'great doctor' in that video that you retweeted last night said that masks don't work and there's a cure for COVID-19, both of which experts say is not true," Collins told Trump during the evening briefing. "She's also made videos saying that doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens and that they're trying to make a vaccine to make you immune from becoming religious. So, what's the logic in retweeting that?"





Trump shook his head and looked down.





"I can tell you this," he said. "She was on air with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. And I thought she was very impressive in the sense that where she came -- I don't know what country she comes from -- but she's said that she's had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients. And I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her."



