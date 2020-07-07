PURITAN NATION:





[I] wonder, too, whether these crusaders will train their gaze on one of our nation's far more serious offenders of racial equality: Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger. She was, after all, a foremost proponent of the eugenics movement -- motivated by her particular animus toward poor non-whites -- and her campaign to legalize birth control was motivated in large part by her desire to prevent the "unfit" and "feeble-minded" from reproducing.





After several decades of brushing aside pro-life critiques of its tainted history, Planned Parenthood is now fielding similar complaints from some of its own employees. Just last month, more than 350 current and former staffers of Planned Parenthood's Greater New York affiliate -- along with several hundred donors and volunteers -- published an open letter condemning Sanger as "a racist, white woman" and arguing that the organization is guilty of "institutional racism."



