July 7, 2020
ONE BEGINS TO QUESTION THE MEDICAL PERSPICACITY OF THE NATIONALISTS:
Brazil's Bolsonaro, long dismissive of virus, says he has COVID-19 (MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER, 7/07/20, AP)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying the virus's severity.Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in the capital Brasilia."I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations," Bolsonaro said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 7, 2020 7:25 PM