ONCE CAGING CHILDREN GET BORING:

Dated July 1st, the memo is titled "Public Affairs Guidance: CBP Support to Protect Federal Facilities and Property" and marked "For Official Use Only." It describes a special task force created by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in response to President Trump's "Executive Order on Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence. That task force, the Protecting American Communities Task Force (PACT), has been tasked not only to assess civil unrest, but also to "surge" resources to protect against it.





The Portland arrest of Mark Pettibone, first reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, followed several similar arrests involving officers from BORTAC (Border Patrol Tactical Unit)--CBP's equivalent of a SWAT team--as well as the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group. A CBP spokesman confirmed to The Nation that CBP agents were responsible for the arrest, pointing to authorities under the Protecting American Communities Task Force.





"Violent anarchists have organized events in Portland over the last several weeks with willful intent to damage and destroy federal property, as well as injure federal officers and agents," said the CBP spokesman. "These criminal actions will not be tolerated."



