July 22, 2020
OKAY, MAYBE tHE bASE IS JUST 6%:
A Gallup poll of more than 36,000 Americans finds 94% feel police reform is needed in the US (Marguerite Ward, 7/22/20, Business Insider)
Some 94% of respondents said some change was needed to improve policing, with 58% saying major change needs to happen, and 36% saying minor change needs to happen. Only 6% said no changes are needed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 22, 2020 12:00 AM
