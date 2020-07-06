NOTHING ELSE TO OFFER:

[T]here are only three ways to interpret Trump's remarks:





1) He is purposefully instigating racial tensions because he believes that it will help him politically if there is a race war.





2) He is a racist with no self-control and is engaging in self-sabotage.





3) He is too stupid to realize what he is doing and he is just recklessly tweeting anything that he sees on Fox & Friends or that his racist buddies said to him in a recent phone call.





I'll take a little from doors numbered 1, 2, and 3, depending on the day.





But no matter which door you open, what greets you on the other side is a president who is inserting himself into random racial disputes in a way that ignites and inflames tensions rather than assuages them.