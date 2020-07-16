July 16, 2020

NOT COINCIDENTALLY, THAT 37% ARE THE ONES CURRENTLY VOTING FOR HIM:

Half of Americans Think Trump Is Racist and Additional 13 Percent Are Unsure: Poll (JASON LEMON, 7/16/20, Newsweek)

The survey, which was conducted by YouGov/Yahoo! News from July 11 to 14, showed that 50 percent of U.S. adults said they think Trump is racist. Just 37 percent of respondents said they did not believe the president was racist, while 13 percent were unsure.

As he craters that 37% will dwindle too.
Posted by at July 16, 2020 8:50 AM

  

« THE TRAGEDY OF BEING DISCRIMINATED AGAINST...: | Main