July 16, 2020
NOT COINCIDENTALLY, THAT 37% ARE THE ONES CURRENTLY VOTING FOR HIM:
Half of Americans Think Trump Is Racist and Additional 13 Percent Are Unsure: Poll (JASON LEMON, 7/16/20, Newsweek)
As he craters that 37% will dwindle too.The survey, which was conducted by YouGov/Yahoo! News from July 11 to 14, showed that 50 percent of U.S. adults said they think Trump is racist. Just 37 percent of respondents said they did not believe the president was racist, while 13 percent were unsure.
