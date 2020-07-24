NOR ARE ANY OF THEIR "POPULAR" POLICIES ACTUALLY POPULAR WITH THE PEOPLE:

The countries that top the rankings of COVID-19 deaths globally are not necessarily the poorest, the richest or even the most densely populated. But they do have one thing in common: They are led by populist, mold-breaking leaders.





Populism in politics means pushing policies that are popular with "the people," not the elites and the experts. The United States' Donald Trump, Britain's Boris Johnson and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, as well as India's Narendra Modi and Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have surged to power in democratic countries, challenging the old order by promising social benefits to the masses and rejecting the establishment.





But it turns out that when it comes to battling a new disease like COVID-19, the disruptive policies of populists are faring poorly compared to liberal democratic models in countries like Germany, France and Iceland in Europe, or South Korea and Japan in Asia.