NO WHITE NATIONALISM, NO VIOLENCE:

A wave of calm swept over Portland, Oregon, after federal agents sent in by Donald Trump left the city, according to multiple on-the-ground reports. [...]





[B]y all accounts, the federal agents -- who abducted, fired tear gas and rubber bullets, and even beat peaceful protesters -- created tension in the city, helping turn demonstrations for racial justice into violent affairs.





Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown had warned that this was the case, saying the Trump administration was trying to provoke unrest with the federal presence.





"Trump is looking for a confrontation in Oregon in the hopes of winning political points in Ohio or Iowa," Brown tweeted on July 16, adding that the Trump administration was "on a mission to provoke confrontation for political purposes."





She demanded the administration pull the troops, which they finally agreed to on Wednesday.