NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





Inhofe, the 85-year-old senior senator from Oklahoma, put the call on speakerphone, The Times said.





The two were overheard discussing the push to give a new name to a Fort Lee in Virginia, which is named after the Confederate general Robert E. Lee.





"We're gonna keep the name of Robert E. Lee?" Trump asked, in response to which Inhofe said, "Just trust me, I'll make it happen."





Trump responded: "I had about 95,000 positive retweets on that. That's a lot."