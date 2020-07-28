NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

In one of Marjorie Taylor Greene's videos, the Republican House candidate is holding an automatic pistol and warning Antifa "to stay the hell out of northwest Georgia," her district. In other videos she denegrates Blacks, Muslims and Jews, accusing George Soros, a wealthy investor, philanthropist and Holocaust survivor of being a Nazi collaborator.





What makes Greene, who is running in a solid Republican district, even more unusual among House candidates this cycle is that she's a true believer in QAnon, a conspiracy theorist whose postings concoct a smorgasbord of conspiracy theories, like Satanic child-sex trafficking rings, ritual murder of children and the overthrow of the government by a "deep state."





Open QAnon's current home base, a platform called 8kun, and it becomes immediately clear that it's not just QAnon raising eyebrows in these freighted political times. It's also QAnon's followers. Many of them clearly do not like Jews, as reflected by their responses to the hinted-at conspiracies that build on traditional anti-Semitic tropes.