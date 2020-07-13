July 13, 2020
NO LONGER SWING:
Vast majority of Republicans in swing states support the virus aid McConnell is blocking (Josh Israel, July 13, 2020, American Independent)
A new poll by progressive think tank Data For Progress and the Justice Collaborative Institute, released Friday, found that 76% of voters polled in key presidential or Senate 2020 battleground states support the emergency response legislation. Just 16% opposed it.Among those surveyed, Republicans favor the bill 68% to 25%. Independents also back it, 77% to 13%.The poll surveyed voters in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 13, 2020 6:27 PM