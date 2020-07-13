NO LONGER SWING:

A new poll by progressive think tank Data For Progress and the Justice Collaborative Institute, released Friday, found that 76% of voters polled in key presidential or Senate 2020 battleground states support the emergency response legislation. Just 16% opposed it.





Among those surveyed, Republicans favor the bill 68% to 25%. Independents also back it, 77% to 13%.





The poll surveyed voters in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.