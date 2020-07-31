NEXT THEY'LL HAVE TO FACE THE FACT THE PROTESTS ARE PEACEFUL:

President Donald Trump has accused far-left groups of inciting riots and violence, but in the last 25 years, no murders in the US have been linked to anti-fascists, while 329 murders have been linked to the far-right, according to new research.





Researchers at a think tank called the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) assembled a database of almost 900 politically motivated plots and attacks in the US since 1994, ending in May 2020, which was reviewed by The Guardian.





The review found that only one person's death in that period was linked to "antifa," a leaderless movement dedicated to combatting right-wing and white supremacist groups, and the person who died was the attacker.





When the review widened its category from antifa to "left-wing violence," it found 21 victims had been killed since 2010, compared to 117 people killed in right-wing violence, in the same time period. Jihadist groups were responsible for 95 people's deaths since 2010.