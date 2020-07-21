NEXT, SHORTEN THE WORK DAY:

Few have had a good word to say about the global catastrophe that is Covid-19, but at least one group has managed to find a small silver lining to the crisis: advocates for shortened workweeks. From Stanford-based scholars and New Zealand's prime minister to entrepreneurs in the small business trenches, a chorus of voices has argued that this crisis is the perfect time for companies to experiment with a four-day workweek.





Not only might reduced hours allow employers to share around the pain of the economic contraction, reducing the need for layoffs, but a less full office also makes social distancing easier if and when employees physically return to work. Plus, everyone has a lot on their plate now (especially parents). Giving your people a little space to rest and regroup can result in greater productivity when they are on the clock, the thinking goes.



