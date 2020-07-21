July 21, 2020
NEXT, SHORTEN THE WORK DAY:
Why More Companies are Offering a Four-Day Workweek (JESSICA STILLMAN, 7/21/20, INC.COM)
Few have had a good word to say about the global catastrophe that is Covid-19, but at least one group has managed to find a small silver lining to the crisis: advocates for shortened workweeks. From Stanford-based scholars and New Zealand's prime minister to entrepreneurs in the small business trenches, a chorus of voices has argued that this crisis is the perfect time for companies to experiment with a four-day workweek.Not only might reduced hours allow employers to share around the pain of the economic contraction, reducing the need for layoffs, but a less full office also makes social distancing easier if and when employees physically return to work. Plus, everyone has a lot on their plate now (especially parents). Giving your people a little space to rest and regroup can result in greater productivity when they are on the clock, the thinking goes.Which sounds like a pretty compelling case for experimenting with shortened hours. Are employers actually listening? New data suggests that the argument for a shortened workweek might actually be getting through.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 21, 2020 12:00 AM