July 16, 2020

NEVER HAS A POLITICAL MOVEMENT MORE INAPTLY BEEN CALLED POPULISM:

White House vows not to 'let the science stand in the way' of reopening schools (KATELYN CARALLE, 7/16/20, DAILYMAIL.COM )

 'The science should not stand in the way of this.'

A new poll released Thursday morning shows that 72 per cent of parents of kindergarten through twelfth grade students are against reopening.

