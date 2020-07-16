July 16, 2020
NEVER HAS A POLITICAL MOVEMENT MORE INAPTLY BEEN CALLED POPULISM:
White House vows not to 'let the science stand in the way' of reopening schools (KATELYN CARALLE, 7/16/20, DAILYMAIL.COM )
'The science should not stand in the way of this.'A new poll released Thursday morning shows that 72 per cent of parents of kindergarten through twelfth grade students are against reopening.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 16, 2020 5:12 PM
