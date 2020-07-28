July 28, 2020
MINORITY MITCH:
Democrats Lead Senate Races in Arizona, Colorado, Michigan and North Carolina (ELI YOKLEY, July 28, 2020, Morning Consult)
Less than 100 days from Election Day, Democrats are leading in key races that will help decide who controls the Senate in January, with few candidates on either side of the aisle running ahead of the ticket-topping presidential contest.That's the main finding from new Morning Consult Political Intelligence polling of likely voters in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina conducted July 17-26. Democratic candidates lead in all of those races save for Georgia, where Republican Sen. David Perdue leads Democrat Jon Ossoff within the margin of error, with the incumbent running alongside President Donald Trump and his challenger polling behind former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee.
