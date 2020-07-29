"LOVE ONE ANOTHER, AS I HAVE LOVED YOU":

We usually think of courtesy as synonymous with simple politeness, and, well, if there's something the God of the whirlwind is not, it is polite. More than mere manners, though, for Julian, God's courtesy is his kindness, his consideration, his friendly magnanimity. Think of it as a lordly solicitude--the Lord's greatness is magnified, not in abusive displays of power or lack of care for his servants but in his ability to concern himself with their welfare and dignity.