July 13, 2020
LONGING FOR JIM CROW AMERICA:
Trump's America Is Slipping Away (RONALD BROWNSTEIN, JULY 9, 2020, The Atlantic)
In polls, they are more tolerant of interracial and same-sex relationships, more likely to acknowledge the existence of racial discrimination, and less concerned about crime.Almost all of these changes complicate Trump's task in trying to rally a winning electoral coalition behind his alarms against marauding "angry mobs," "far-left fascism," and "the violent mayhem we have seen in the streets of cities that are run by liberal Democrats." The Americans he is targeting with his messages of racial resentment and cultural backlash are uniformly a smaller share of American society now than they were then.
