LEARNING TO LOVE APPLE:

White, conservative Christians who set aside the tenets of their faith to support Donald Trump are now left with little to show for it. (Peter Wehner, 7/10/20, The Atlantic)

Now think about what the cost has been of the uncritical support given to Trump by evangelical Christians. For now, focus just on this: Christians who are supporters of the president have braided themselves to a man who in just the past few days and weeks tweeted a video of a supporter shouting "white power" (he later deleted it but has yet to denounce it); attacked NASCAR's only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, while also criticizing the decision by NASCAR to ban Confederate flags from its races; threatened to veto this year's annual defense bill if an amendment is included that would require the Pentagon to change the names of bases honoring Confederate military leaders; referred to COVID-19 as "kung flu" during a speech at a church in Phoenix; and blasted two sports teams, the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians, for considering name changes because of concerns by supporters of those franchises that those team names give undue offense.





These provocations by the president aren't anomalous; he's a man who vaulted to political prominence by peddling a racist conspiracy theory that Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States--he later implied that Obama was a secret Muslim and dubbed him the "founder of ISIS"--and whose remarks about an Indiana-born judge with Mexican heritage were described by former House Speaker Paul Ryan as "the textbook definition of a racist comment."





The white supremacist Richard Spencer, describing the neo-Nazi and white-supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, told The Atlantic, "There is no question that Charlottesville wouldn't have occurred without Trump. It really was because of his campaign and this new potential for a nationalist candidate who was resonating with the public in a very intense way. The alt-right found something in Trump. He changed the paradigm and made this kind of public presence of the alt-right possible." And David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan leader, called the march a "turning point" for his own movement, which seeks to "fulfill the promises of Donald Trump."





For his whole life, before and since becoming president, Trump has exploited racial divisions and appealed to racial resentments. The president is now doing so more, not less, than in the past, despite the fact--and probably because of the fact--that America is in the grips of a pandemic that he and his administration have badly bungled and that has claimed more than 130,000 American lives.





As The New York Times' Maggie Haberman pointed out on July 6, "Almost every day in the last two weeks, Mr. Trump has sought to stoke white fear and resentment."



