July 19, 2020
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Chris Wallace Laughs As Trump Insists Cognitive Test Was 'Very Hard
' (PETER WADE , 7/19/20, Rolling Stone)
To be fair, it was the first standardized test he'd ever taken.
Posted by
Orrin Judd
at July 19, 2020 6:12 PM
