July 19, 2020

LAUGHINGSTOCK:

Chris Wallace Laughs As Trump Insists Cognitive Test Was 'Very Hard' (PETER WADE , 7/19/20, Rolling Stone)

To be fair, it was the first standardized test he'd ever taken.

