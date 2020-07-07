IT'S POLITICAL THEORY, NOT SCIENCE:

Many historians have noted the intimate connection between the theory of natural selection and the ascendant political and economic views of the society in which Darwin was a well-placed member. The Victorian elite were committed to the idea that the unfettered competition of Adam Smith and David Ricardo's free market would drive economic and social advancement. In Darwin's theory, they found nature's own reflection of the social system they favored. As J.M. Keynes put it, "The principle of the survival of the fittest could be regarded as a vast generalization of the Ricardian economics."



