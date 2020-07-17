IT'S OUR PARTY, NOT HIS:

The three prominent Republicans are Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), whose father was the lone GOP congressman to recommend all three articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon; Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), whose father served as vice president under George W. Bush; and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), whose father was a three-term governor of Michigan and was well known as a pro-civil-rights, anti-war Republican.





As Leibovich wrote, Hogan, in recent weeks, "has been a leading voice of frustration over Mr. Trump's management of the COVID-19 outbreak," Cheney "has bristled at a number of his administration's positions ... on the Middle East, Russia and the president's engagement with autocrats" and "spoke out in support of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman," and Romney "has made plain his disgust for Mr. Trump on a variety of occasions" and voted to convict him in the impeachment trial.





Additionally, wrote Leibovich, "The legacy club includes two emeritus brothers, former President George W. Bush and Jeb Bush, neither of whom have much use for Mr. Trump. The former president released a video in May that saluted health care workers and urged national unity in the fight against the coronavirus. But Mr. Bush's video, which received bipartisan praise, made for a stark contrast with Mr. Trump's more combative approach -- a slight that apparently upset the president, who then complained in a tweet that Mr. Bush had not properly defended him during his impeachment."